Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

