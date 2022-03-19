Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 589,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,960,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.14% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NuVasive stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

