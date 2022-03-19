Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 108,039 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,039 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Summit Materials worth $43,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.