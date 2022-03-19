Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 154,371 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,371 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Chewy worth $44,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Chewy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,210.50, a PEG ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

