Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 179,159 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,159 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 4.58% of MRC Global worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $942.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

