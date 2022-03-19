Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 498,888 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,888 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.48% of Ouster worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $7,198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ouster in the third quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OUST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of OUST opened at $3.89 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $672.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

