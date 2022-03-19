Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 293,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,151,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $131.25 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

