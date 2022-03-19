Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,663 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Guardant Health worth $44,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Guardant Health by 103,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:GH opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.68.
Several brokerages recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.
In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health (Get Rating)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
