Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,980 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Under Armour worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 151.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.