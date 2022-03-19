Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,018 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25,053 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $46,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Europe cut their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.30 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

