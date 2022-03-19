Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 11,995 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.97% of Washington Federal worth $42,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,261 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 69.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Washington Federal stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

