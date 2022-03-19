Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 177,776 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,776 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Belden worth $40,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Belden by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Belden by 68.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.39. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

