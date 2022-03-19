Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 238,352 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,352 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.20% of WalkMe worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKME opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

