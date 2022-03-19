Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 25,515 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.47% of Concentrix worth $43,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $203.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.69. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

