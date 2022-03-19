Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113,927.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $35.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,365 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

