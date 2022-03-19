Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 44,255 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,255 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $38,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $112.77 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,653,826 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

