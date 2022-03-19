Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 640,506 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,110,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640,506 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.46% of NMI worth $46,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 15.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NMI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NMI by 103,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

