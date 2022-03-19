Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 64,172 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 64,172 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of PDC Energy worth $47,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $68.47 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

