Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.57% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $49,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,138,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

