FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Raised by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 109,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 829.4% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 137,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. 2,785,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,381. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

