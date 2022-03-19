Fusion Hits Market Capitalization of $36.22 Million (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Fusion has a total market cap of $36.22 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.63 or 0.99669891 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001677 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,151,238 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

