F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises 1.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $85,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI opened at $242.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.83. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

