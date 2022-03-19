F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,120 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,906,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

