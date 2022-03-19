F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 17,475 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,775 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. HP comprises about 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.09 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

