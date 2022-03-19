F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 75,069 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,069 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 4.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

