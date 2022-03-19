F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 8,571 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 5.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

AMAT opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.