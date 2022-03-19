F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up about 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

FOX has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.