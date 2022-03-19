F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 3.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

Shares of URI opened at $346.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.20 and a 200 day moving average of $341.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

