F&V Capital Management LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 97,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.