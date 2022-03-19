F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 1.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $98.15.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

