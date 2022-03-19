F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for about 4.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Qorvo worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 46,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.00. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

