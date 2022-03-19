F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up about 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.27. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

