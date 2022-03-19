F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,275 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Mueller Industries accounts for 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Mueller Industries worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLI opened at $60.55 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

