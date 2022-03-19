F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

