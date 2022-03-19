F&V Capital Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.