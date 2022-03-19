FY2022 EPS Estimates for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Reduced by Analyst

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FG New America Acquisition in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

