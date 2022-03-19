Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.16

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.16 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.40). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 5,729 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £24.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.53.
About Galantas Gold (LON:GAL)
Further Reading
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.