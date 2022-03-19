Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

GAMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

GAMB traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 95,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

