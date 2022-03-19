GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($13.07).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.98) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.35) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.35) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 498.80 ($6.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 980 ($12.74). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 603.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 748.83.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £49,550.55 ($64,435.05).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

