Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GECFF. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf cut Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GECFF opened at $116.75 on Friday. Gecina has a 1 year low of $116.45 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.93.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

