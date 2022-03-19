Gems Reaches Market Capitalization of $283,240.18 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Gems has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $283,240.18 and $23,098.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

