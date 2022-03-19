Genaro Network Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $541,617.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars.

