Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Generac reported sales of $807.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $319.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.77. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

