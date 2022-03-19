Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 1,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $319.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

