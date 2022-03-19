General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

