General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 457,963 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of General Motors worth $99,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. 19,388,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

