Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $393.92

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $393.92 and traded as low as $348.35. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $369.00, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.43 and its 200-day moving average is $393.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.94.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GNMSF)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.