GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 88.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 87% against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $1,410.73 and $13.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,419.96 or 1.79849998 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,682,043 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

