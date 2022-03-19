GeyserCoin Trading Down 46.8% This Week (GSR)

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $1,401.87 and approximately $13.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74,946.33 or 1.79849998 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,682,043 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

