Ghost Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $92,780.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

